Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.30-0.31 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $116.0-116.4, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $116.08 million. Everbridge also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.59-$0.60 EPS.

Everbridge Stock Performance

Shares of Everbridge stock traded up $0.73 on Friday, reaching $32.74. 694,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 0.77. Everbridge has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $137.98.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $111.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.69 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 21.04%. As a group, research analysts expect that Everbridge will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Everbridge

Several research firms recently commented on EVBG. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Everbridge from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Everbridge from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Everbridge from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Everbridge from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.92.

In other news, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 4,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $123,737.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,652.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 8,061 shares of company stock valued at $236,307 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everbridge

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVBG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,047,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,649,000 after acquiring an additional 511,847 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 1st quarter worth $14,314,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 61.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 797,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,782,000 after buying an additional 304,867 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 96.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 393,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,972,000 after buying an additional 193,145 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the first quarter worth $3,509,000. 96.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Everbridge

(Get Rating)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Featured Stories

