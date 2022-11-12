Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.59-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $430.80 million-$431.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $430.27 million. Everbridge also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.30-0.31 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EVBG shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Everbridge from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Everbridge from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Everbridge from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Everbridge from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everbridge presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.92.

EVBG traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.74. 694,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 953,830. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.38 and its 200 day moving average is $34.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 0.77. Everbridge has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $137.98.

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $111.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.69 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 21.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. On average, research analysts expect that Everbridge will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Everbridge news, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 3,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $111,761.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,421.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,061 shares of company stock worth $236,307. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 42.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 53.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Everbridge by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Everbridge during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

