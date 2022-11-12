EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Raymond James

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EVCM. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a sell rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $17.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of EverCommerce to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EverCommerce presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of 13.29.

Get EverCommerce alerts:

EverCommerce Stock Down 16.3 %

Shares of EVCM stock traded down 1.35 during trading on Friday, hitting 6.95. 1,030,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 9.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is 10.30. EverCommerce has a twelve month low of 6.01 and a twelve month high of 20.44.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of EverCommerce

In other news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 2,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of 11.17, for a total value of 29,164.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,407,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 15,719,931.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 6,318 shares of company stock valued at $70,572 in the last ninety days. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $536,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of EverCommerce by 379.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of EverCommerce by 871.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of EverCommerce by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,415,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EverCommerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.