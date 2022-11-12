Evercore ISI Boosts Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Price Target to $135.00

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Evercore ISI from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Duolingo from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut their price objective on Duolingo from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Duolingo from $102.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Shares of Duolingo stock traded down $11.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.43. 1,093,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,241. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Duolingo has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $155.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.61 and a beta of -0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.63.

In other news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $1,203,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,428,660.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $1,203,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,428,660.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.81, for a total transaction of $818,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,890.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,267 shares of company stock worth $3,542,658 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Duolingo by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 136,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,043,000 after buying an additional 8,018 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Duolingo by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Duolingo by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $699,000. 69.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

