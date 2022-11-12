Evercore ISI Boosts Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Price Target to $135.00

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Evercore ISI from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Duolingo from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut their price objective on Duolingo from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Duolingo from $102.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $110.00.
Duolingo Price Performance
Shares of Duolingo stock traded down $11.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.43. 1,093,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,241. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Duolingo has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $155.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.61 and a beta of -0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.63.
Insider Transactions at Duolingo
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duolingo
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Duolingo by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 136,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,043,000 after buying an additional 8,018 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Duolingo by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Duolingo by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $699,000. 69.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Duolingo
Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Duolingo (DUOL)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.