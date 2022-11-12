Everdome Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.66 Million (DOME)

Everdome (DOME) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. Everdome has a market cap of $239.00 million and approximately $3.66 million worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Everdome has traded down 27.6% against the dollar. One Everdome token can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Everdome

Everdome launched on December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Everdome is everdome.io. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Everdome

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.TelegramLitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everdome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everdome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

