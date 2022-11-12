Everest Re Group, Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.65 (NYSE:RE)

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 1.65 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, December 16th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%.

Everest Re Group has increased its dividend by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Everest Re Group has a dividend payout ratio of 15.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Everest Re Group to earn $41.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.8%.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Everest Re Group Price Performance

RE stock opened at $308.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $284.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.94. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.59. Everest Re Group has a fifty-two week low of $244.57 and a fifty-two week high of $337.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.00, for a total value of $772,293.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,501,312. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director John A. Weber sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total transaction of $429,910.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,063,890.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John A. Weber sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.00, for a total value of $772,293.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,501,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 581.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 450.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group during the first quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group during the first quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Everest Re Group from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut Everest Re Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

About Everest Re Group

(Get Rating)

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.