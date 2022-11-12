Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06, reports. Everspin Technologies had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $15.24 million for the quarter. Everspin Technologies updated its Q4 2022 guidance to 0-$0.05 EPS.
Everspin Technologies Stock Performance
NASDAQ:MRAM opened at $6.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.05 and its 200-day moving average is $6.11. The company has a market cap of $128.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.28. Everspin Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.71 and a 52-week high of $14.36.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Everspin Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Everspin Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Everspin Technologies in the first quarter worth about $159,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Everspin Technologies by 41.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 205,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 60,710 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 13.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 305,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 36,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 119,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 47,330 shares during the period. 42.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Everspin Technologies Company Profile
Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM.
