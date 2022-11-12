Evmos (EVMOS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $403.96 Million

Evmos (EVMOS) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. Evmos has a total market cap of $403.96 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Evmos has traded 31.6% lower against the US dollar. One Evmos coin can currently be purchased for $1.35 or 0.00007995 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Evmos Coin Profile

Evmos’ genesis date was September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. Evmos’ official website is evmos.org. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Evmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is bringing the world of Ethereum-based applications and assets to the interoperable networks of the Cosmos ecosystem, all while aligning developer and user incentives.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Evmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

