Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €28.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($28.00) price target on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EVK. Barclays set a €29.00 ($29.00) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.50 ($16.50) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.80 ($18.80) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €19.00 ($19.00) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($25.00) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.

Evonik Industries Stock Up 4.2 %

EVK stock opened at €19.46 ($19.46) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €18.28 and a 200-day moving average of €20.91. Evonik Industries has a 12-month low of €26.78 ($26.78) and a 12-month high of €32.97 ($32.97).

About Evonik Industries

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

