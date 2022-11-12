Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Price Target Cut to €24.00 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Berenberg Bank from €25.00 ($25.00) to €24.00 ($24.00) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on EVKIF. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Evonik Industries from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Evonik Industries from €21.00 ($21.00) to €19.00 ($19.00) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Evonik Industries from €35.00 ($35.00) to €28.00 ($28.00) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Evonik Industries from €19.00 ($19.00) to €16.50 ($16.50) in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evonik Industries has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.25.

Evonik Industries Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EVKIF remained flat at $19.30 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.01 and a 200 day moving average of $21.34. Evonik Industries has a fifty-two week low of $16.69 and a fifty-two week high of $33.51.

About Evonik Industries

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

