Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Short Interest Update

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a drop of 33.7% from the October 15th total of 30,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 28,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Exagen Stock Up 3.7 %

XGN opened at $2.27 on Friday. Exagen has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 9.30 and a quick ratio of 9.30. The stock has a market cap of $36.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.90.

Get Exagen alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, KeyCorp cut Exagen from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exagen

About Exagen

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Exagen by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,265,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Exagen by 3.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 5,144 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Exagen by 9.4% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 99,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 8,519 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exagen by 8.6% during the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 257,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 20,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in shares of Exagen during the second quarter worth $57,000. 65.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its cell-bound complement activation products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.