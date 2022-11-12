Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) PT Raised to C$64.00 at Cormark

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Cormark from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Exchange Income’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Exchange Income in a research report on Sunday, August 14th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$56.50 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exchange Income has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$60.60.

Exchange Income Price Performance

Shares of EIF opened at C$48.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.04 billion and a PE ratio of 23.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$45.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$45.00. Exchange Income has a fifty-two week low of C$37.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.95, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Exchange Income Dividend Announcement

Exchange Income ( TSE:EIF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$529.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$444.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Exchange Income will post 4.3400001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.43%.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

