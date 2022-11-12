Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.75.

Several analysts have weighed in on EXPD shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $111.91 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1-year low of $86.08 and a 1-year high of $137.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.17.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 13,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.7% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.3% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeside Advisors INC. boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% during the second quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. now owns 37,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

