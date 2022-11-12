Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $12.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $18.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Expensify from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Expensify from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Expensify from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.29.

Get Expensify alerts:

Expensify Price Performance

NASDAQ EXFY traded down $2.04 on Friday, reaching $10.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,472,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,098. Expensify has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $51.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $744.61 million and a PE ratio of -9.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.31.

Insider Activity

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Expensify had a negative net margin of 27.02% and a positive return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $43.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Expensify will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $415,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,561,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,360,047.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ryan Schaffer sold 4,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $93,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $415,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,561,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,360,047.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expensify

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Expensify in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,741,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in Expensify by 13.4% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 133,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 15,806 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Expensify during the second quarter worth approximately $54,459,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Expensify by 12.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,076,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,143,000 after purchasing an additional 117,357 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Expensify during the second quarter worth approximately $571,000. Institutional investors own 51.24% of the company’s stock.

Expensify Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.