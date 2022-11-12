Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Raises Dividend to $0.91 Per Share

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.91 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, December 9th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88.

Exxon Mobil has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 39 years. Exxon Mobil has a payout ratio of 32.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Exxon Mobil to earn $10.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.8%.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $113.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $57.96 and a 12 month high of $114.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 13.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 69.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,447,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $209,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,852 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 53,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,578,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Baader Bank INC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 671.1% during the first quarter. Baader Bank INC now owns 11,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 579.7% during the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 611,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,463,000 after buying an additional 521,124 shares during the period. 56.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.95.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.