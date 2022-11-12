Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 82.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 155,300 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $29,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 153,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,178,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 7,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 48,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $3.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.25. The stock had a trading volume of 970,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,536,348. The company has a market capitalization of $470.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $57.96 and a 1 year high of $114.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 28.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.