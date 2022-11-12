Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) PT Raised to $131.00 at Piper Sandler

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $113.00 to $131.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Exxon Mobil from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $109.95.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 3.1 %

XOM traded up $3.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,518,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,880,698. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $57.96 and a fifty-two week high of $114.66. The stock has a market cap of $469.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.95 and its 200-day moving average is $94.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 13.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 259.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

