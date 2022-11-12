FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by Strong Tower Advisory Services

Strong Tower Advisory Services lessened its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 413.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 77 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 3.4 %

FDS stock traded down $15.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $421.24. 325,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,588. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $419.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $405.82. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $345.92 and a 1 year high of $495.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.78.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.12). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.27% and a net margin of 21.53%. The firm had revenue of $499.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FDS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $507.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $418.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.21, for a total transaction of $1,003,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,708.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.21, for a total value of $1,003,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,708.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total transaction of $1,188,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,851. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,800 shares of company stock worth $3,261,475 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

