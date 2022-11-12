Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) PT Raised to $630.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $600.00 to $630.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FICO. StockNews.com raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Fair Isaac from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird downgraded Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $546.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.80.

FICO opened at $607.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $442.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $428.85. The company has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 42.79 and a beta of 1.23. Fair Isaac has a 52 week low of $340.48 and a 52 week high of $623.15.

In related news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.13, for a total value of $254,455.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,337.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FICO. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

