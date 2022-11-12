Fantom Price Reaches $0.19 on Top Exchanges (FTM)

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. During the last week, Fantom has traded down 34.6% against the US dollar. One Fantom coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00001121 BTC on popular exchanges. Fantom has a total market cap of $481.36 million and approximately $56.64 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Fantom

Fantom launched on June 16th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 coins. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @fantomfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation. The Reddit community for Fantom is https://reddit.com/r/fantomfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG-based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost.”

