FAT Brands Inc. (FAT) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

FAT Brands has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. FAT Brands has a dividend payout ratio of -57.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect FAT Brands to earn ($0.76) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -73.7%.

FAT Brands Price Performance

Shares of FAT opened at $7.30 on Friday. FAT Brands has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $12.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.61.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of October 5, 2022, it owned seventeen restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as franchises and owns approximately 2,300 locations.

