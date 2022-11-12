FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by River Wealth Advisors LLC

River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,370 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in FedEx by 121.6% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its stake in FedEx by 206.7% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx during the first quarter worth about $35,000. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in FedEx by 220.0% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.84.

In other news, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $175.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $266.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

