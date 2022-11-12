Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) PT Lowered to $12.00

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Chardan Capital from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Femasys from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Femasys Stock Performance

Shares of FEMY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.21. The stock had a trading volume of 31,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.77 and a current ratio of 10.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of -0.27. Femasys has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $7.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Femasys

Femasys ( NASDAQ:FEMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. Femasys had a negative net margin of 883.45% and a negative return on equity of 40.81%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Femasys will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Femasys by 26.4% in the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 86,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 18,025 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Femasys in the first quarter valued at about $269,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Femasys by 6,394.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 65,675 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Femasys by 2,381.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 52,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Femasys in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. 6.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Femasys Company Profile

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, focuses on women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing.

