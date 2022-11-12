Fetch.ai (FET) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $6.50 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $48.58 million and approximately $6.50 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 28.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for $0.0651 or 0.00000384 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00081546 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00067730 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001738 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00012328 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00023436 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005842 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.