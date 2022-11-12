Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Short Interest Update

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 181,900 shares, a growth of 344.7% from the October 15th total of 40,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 375,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Stock Performance

ONEQ stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.47. The company had a trading volume of 368,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,603. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.20 and a 200 day moving average of $45.38. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.52 and a fifty-two week high of $63.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONEQ. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 6,197.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,916,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,068 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $18,440,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $18,078,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $14,948,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 92.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 428,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,475,000 after acquiring an additional 206,188 shares in the last quarter.

About Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

