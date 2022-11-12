First Advantage (NYSE:FA) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FA. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of First Advantage in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of First Advantage from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.67.

Get First Advantage alerts:

First Advantage Stock Performance

NYSE FA opened at $12.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.42 and a 200-day moving average of $14.04. First Advantage has a 1-year low of $10.07 and a 1-year high of $21.01.

Institutional Trading of First Advantage

About First Advantage

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FA. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in First Advantage during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Advantage during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Repertoire Partners LP acquired a new stake in First Advantage during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in First Advantage by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in First Advantage during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.