First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

First Financial Stock Down 2.2 %

THFF stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.37. 35,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,086. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.61. First Financial has a 52-week low of $41.50 and a 52-week high of $49.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Financial

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in First Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Financial by 28.4% in the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 25,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial in the second quarter valued at $8,509,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Financial by 242.5% in the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 14,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in First Financial in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

Featured Articles

