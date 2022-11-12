First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBIP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBIP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

First Guaranty Bancshares Price Performance

First Guaranty Bancshares stock opened at $24.50 on Friday. First Guaranty Bancshares has a one year low of $23.55 and a one year high of $29.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.71 and its 200 day moving average is $25.05.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

