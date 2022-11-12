First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBIP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBIP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.
First Guaranty Bancshares Price Performance
First Guaranty Bancshares stock opened at $24.50 on Friday. First Guaranty Bancshares has a one year low of $23.55 and a one year high of $29.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.71 and its 200 day moving average is $25.05.
First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Guaranty Bancshares (FGBIP)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.