First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- (INBKZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on December 30th

First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- (NASDAQ:INBKZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- Stock Performance

INBKZ opened at $23.42 on Friday. First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- has a fifty-two week low of $22.99 and a fifty-two week high of $27.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.57.

