First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) is River Oaks Capital LLC’s 9th Largest Position

River Oaks Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. First Interstate BancSystem accounts for approximately 3.4% of River Oaks Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. River Oaks Capital LLC’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $3,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FIBK. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 5,293 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,622,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 23,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, EVP Russell A. Lee sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total transaction of $113,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,126.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder James R. Scott, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,924,076. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell A. Lee sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total transaction of $113,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,771 shares in the company, valued at $216,126.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,130 shares of company stock worth $904,175 in the last ninety days. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

First Interstate BancSystem Trading Down 4.0 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FIBK. Stephens increased their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem to $54.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

Shares of FIBK stock traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.01. The company had a trading volume of 542,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,726. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.55 and its 200 day moving average is $39.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.64. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $46.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.91.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $291.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.74 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 16.71%. First Interstate BancSystem’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Interstate BancSystem Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This is a positive change from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is 101.08%.

First Interstate BancSystem Profile

(Get Rating)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

See Also

