First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

First Northwest Bancorp Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FNWB traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,669. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. First Northwest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.47.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.36 million. First Northwest Bancorp had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 8.27%. Equities research analysts predict that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

First Northwest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. First Northwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 17.50%.

In other news, CEO Matthew Deines bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.95 per share, for a total transaction of $31,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 79,153 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,490.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Northwest Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 1.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 899,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,030,000 after buying an additional 13,720 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 415,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,176,000 after purchasing an additional 10,316 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 4.0% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 264,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 10,282 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 1.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 225,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the period. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Northwest Bancorp

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

