First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) PT Lowered to $130.00

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.69% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.13 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.65 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FRC. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of First Republic Bank to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $168.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of First Republic Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.37.

NYSE:FRC opened at $129.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.65. The company has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $106.86 and a 1-year high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.03. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 13.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRC. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 2,530.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

