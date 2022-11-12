First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.117 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

First Trust Income Opportunity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FCEF traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $19.95. 768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,178. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.30. First Trust Income Opportunity ETF has a one year low of $18.09 and a one year high of $26.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Income Opportunity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $714,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Income Opportunity ETF by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Income Opportunity ETF by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Finally, HAP Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Income Opportunity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $252,000.

