First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 258.8% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 263.9% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $46.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.26. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $38.34 and a 1-year high of $53.21.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%.

Featured Articles

