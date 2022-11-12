First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Short Interest Update

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 93.5% from the October 15th total of 84,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 712,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FIXD traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $43.52. The stock had a trading volume of 557,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,145. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.67 and a 200 day moving average of $45.75. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $41.85 and a twelve month high of $53.66.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIXD. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth $1,325,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 22.9% during the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 60,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 11,288 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 26.6% during the first quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 144,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after buying an additional 12,507 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 48,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 6,520 shares during the period.

