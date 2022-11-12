First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Short Interest Update

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 93.5% from the October 15th total of 84,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 712,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of FIXD traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $43.52. The stock had a trading volume of 557,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,145. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.67 and a 200 day moving average of $45.75. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $41.85 and a twelve month high of $53.66.
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF
