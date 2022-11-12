Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Receives $171.21 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $171.21.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Five Below from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Five Below in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Five Below from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Five Below from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

In other news, Director Zuhairah Scott Washington sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 238.2% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 93.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 2,876.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $154.71 on Friday. Five Below has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $221.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.37.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). Five Below had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Five Below will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

