Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.36-$1.78 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $900.00 million-$900.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $955.88 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Five9 from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Five9 from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Five9 from $130.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Five9 from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Five9 from $110.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five9 presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $96.27.

Five9 Trading Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ FIVN traded up $2.30 on Friday, reaching $63.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,189,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,508. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.46. Five9 has a 12-month low of $46.61 and a 12-month high of $167.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.51 and a beta of 0.63.

Insider Activity at Five9

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five9

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.32, for a total transaction of $1,163,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at $9,139,611.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 4,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.63, for a total value of $395,626.82. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 120,750 shares in the company, valued at $10,822,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.32, for a total value of $1,163,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,139,611.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,146 shares of company stock worth $2,409,790. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at about $613,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Five9 by 6,965.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Five9 in the first quarter valued at approximately $482,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in Five9 by 60.7% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 4,026 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 135.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,731 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

