Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) PT Lowered to $33.00

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 15.36% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently commented on FVRR. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Fiverr International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.38.
Fiverr International Stock Up 8.5 %
Shares of NYSE:FVRR opened at $38.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.12 and its 200 day moving average is $36.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Fiverr International has a 1 year low of $26.16 and a 1 year high of $194.48.
Fiverr International Company Profile
Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 550 categories in nine verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, data, and lifestyle.
