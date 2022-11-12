Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) PT Lowered to $33.00

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 15.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FVRR. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Fiverr International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.38.

Shares of NYSE:FVRR opened at $38.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.12 and its 200 day moving average is $36.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Fiverr International has a 1 year low of $26.16 and a 1 year high of $194.48.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Fiverr International during the first quarter worth about $25,208,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,184,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 283,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,671,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiverr International during the first quarter valued at $5,141,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 881.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 26,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 24,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 550 categories in nine verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, data, and lifestyle.

