Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.10. Flexible Solutions International shares last traded at $3.10, with a volume of 39,243 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $38.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $11.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.55 million. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 14.55%. Research analysts predict that Flexible Solutions International, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Flexible Solutions International stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Flexible Solutions International, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:FSI Get Rating ) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 205,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 1.66% of Flexible Solutions International worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

