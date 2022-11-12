FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Short Interest Update

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, an increase of 781.3% from the October 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund stock. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors owned about 0.67% of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SKOR traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $46.18. The stock had a trading volume of 15,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,463. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a 1 year low of $44.75 and a 1 year high of $53.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.16.

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.114 per share. This is an increase from FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st.

