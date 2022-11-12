Flputnam Investment Management Co. Acquires 285 Shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMOG. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 124.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 5,729 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period.

VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SMOG opened at $121.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.61. VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $102.73 and a twelve month high of $178.21.

