Flputnam Investment Management Co. Buys Shares of 8,211 JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 40,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Price Performance

Shares of BBCA stock opened at $60.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.68 and a 200-day moving average of $59.85. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a 1-year low of $51.35 and a 1-year high of $71.60.

