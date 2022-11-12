Flputnam Investment Management Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 735.1% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 69.5% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 128.5% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $77.37 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $62.49 and a 1 year high of $88.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.55 and its 200 day moving average is $72.11. The stock has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.98.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.86%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Argus cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.