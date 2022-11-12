Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $574,000 Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter worth $586,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Allstate by 17.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Allstate by 16.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in Allstate by 4.7% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 105,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,630,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its position in Allstate by 321.1% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 13,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 10,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $694,000.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,958,463.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Price Performance

NYSE:ALL opened at $132.09 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $144.46. The firm has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.02, a P/E/G ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALL has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.69.

Allstate Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.