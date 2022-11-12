Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 218 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. decreased its position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at HF Sinclair

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 2,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $164,378.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,427.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other HF Sinclair news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 2,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $164,378.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,427.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total value of $52,544.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,203.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,060 shares of company stock worth $780,726. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HF Sinclair Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DINO. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of HF Sinclair to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.78.

NYSE DINO opened at $62.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.34. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52 week low of $29.14 and a 52 week high of $64.74.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 126.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 14.72 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.18%.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Further Reading

