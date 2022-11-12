Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 569 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VHT. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 51.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after buying an additional 6,015 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 74,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,056,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,809.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 6,947 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $244.40 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $217.12 and a 52 week high of $268.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $233.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.77.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

