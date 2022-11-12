Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 725 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lowered its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the first quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 39,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Trading Up 1.5 %

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,434,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMR opened at $95.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.43. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $100.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.04.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.45%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

