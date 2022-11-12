Flputnam Investment Management Co. Trims Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in VeriSign by 37.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 357 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in VeriSign during the second quarter worth $73,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 29.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 440 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in VeriSign by 943.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 553 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the first quarter worth $174,000. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total value of $139,334.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.76, for a total value of $670,981.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 682,601 shares in the company, valued at $139,086,779.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total value of $139,334.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,824 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,373. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VeriSign Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of VeriSign to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on VeriSign in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $192.39 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.25 and a 1-year high of $257.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $181.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.99.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.04. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.07% and a negative return on equity of 47.71%. The firm had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About VeriSign

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

Featured Stories

