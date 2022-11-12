Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) Price Target Raised to CHF 160 at Royal Bank of Canada

Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from CHF 155 to CHF 160 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Flughafen Zürich from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $162.50.

Get Flughafen Zürich alerts:

Flughafen Zürich Price Performance

Shares of FLGZY opened at $6.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.27. Flughafen Zürich has a 1 year low of $5.62 and a 1 year high of $7.96.

About Flughafen Zürich

Flughafen Zürich AG owns and operates the Zurich in Switzerland. It provides infrastructure and services related to flight operations, including the runway system, apron zones, passenger zones in the terminals, freight operations, passenger handling and services, and safety; support for passengers with reduced mobility; and check-in areas and facilities, baggage sorting and handling system, aircraft power supply system, handling apron areas, and the related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flughafen Zürich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flughafen Zürich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.