Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

FL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Foot Locker from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Foot Locker from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Foot Locker from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Foot Locker to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Foot Locker from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.53.

Foot Locker Stock Performance

NYSE:FL opened at $33.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.21. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $57.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 5.56%. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Foot Locker

In other Foot Locker news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 81,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $2,983,251.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,659,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,105,584.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Foot Locker news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $77,475.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,966.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 81,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $2,983,251.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,659,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,105,584.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 557,380 shares of company stock valued at $18,395,121 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Foot Locker

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FL. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 5,122.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 913,900 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $27,106,000 after buying an additional 896,400 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 96,732.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 750,450 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $23,362,000 after buying an additional 749,675 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 2,684.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 745,182 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $23,198,000 after buying an additional 718,422 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 484.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 573,627 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $17,857,000 after buying an additional 475,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter worth $11,179,000. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

